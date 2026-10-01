SCCC to open outdoor Fitness Court on campus

Sussex County Community College will unveil a new outdoor Fitness Court Studio on Oct. 15, offering students and community members free access to outdoor exercise equipment and wellness resources.

The college, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and the National Fitness Campaign developed the Fitness Court as part of a nationwide effort to expand access to outdoor fitness opportunities.

A ribbon-cutting and grand opening will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. The Fitness Court is located along College Hill Road on the upper SCCC campus. The event will include a tour of the facility and information about its seven exercise stations and Studio classroom.

The Fitness Court is designed for people ages 14 and older and uses body-weight exercises that can be adapted to different abilities and fitness levels.

“The commissioner board, along with senior services, is excited about another venture with Sussex County Community College to help with the health and fitness of our community,” Sussex County Commissioner Chris Carney said.

SCCC is among the first 20 campaign partners in New Jersey developing a network of Fitness Courts with support from Horizon.

Users can also download the free Fitness Court app, which provides guided workouts, instructional videos, fitness challenges and other resources.

“We are proud to introduce the new outdoor Fitness Court as part of our commitment to supporting the health and well-being of our students and the broader community,” SCCC President Dr. Cory Homer said. “This accessible space will encourage people of all fitness levels to stay active, connect with one another, and build healthy habits that can have a lasting impact on their lives.”

Horizon Chairman and CEO Gary D. St. Hilaire said the partnership is intended to make fitness opportunities more accessible in communities across New Jersey.

National Fitness Campaign founder Mitch Menaged said the project reflects SCCC’s commitment to health and wellness in the community.