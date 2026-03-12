Sussex County Library to host fourth annual Autism Resource Fair

The Sussex County Library System will host its fourth annual Autism Resource Fair on Saturday, April 25, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Main Library in Newton.

The free event is open to the public and is designed to connect parents, teachers and professionals with local organizations that provide services and support for individuals with autism spectrum disorder and their families in Sussex County.

Participating organizations include BluePath Service Dogs, Always CapABLE, Step Up Family Services, Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, Sussex County Division of Health & Special Health Services, Family Partners, Project Self-Sufficiency, Lakeshore Learning and Learning At College Experience (LACE).

Youth Services staff from the Sussex County Library System will also be available to share information about library programs and services. Door prizes will be offered during the event.