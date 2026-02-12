Home
Home
News
Local News
Sussex Middle School hosts TREP$ marketplace
Sussex. Sussex Middle School hosted a TREP$ Marketplace on Feb. 11, where students ran their own businesses, selling personally created wares.
maria kovic
Sussex
/
12 Feb 2026
Sussx County Middle School held a TREP$ even on Feb. 11
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Brooke Collura stands behind her "Bookmarks and Candles" table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Sage Lauffenburger stands by his "Valentine's Making Kits" table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Ayla Mancini stands at her "Pure Essence" table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
