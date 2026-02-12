x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Sussex Middle School hosts TREP$ marketplace

Sussex. Sussex Middle School hosted a TREP$ Marketplace on Feb. 11, where students ran their own businesses, selling personally created wares.

Sussex /
| 12 Feb 2026 | 01:46
    <b>Sussx County Middle School held a TREP$ even on Feb. 11</b>
    Sussx County Middle School held a TREP$ even on Feb. 11 ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Brooke Collura stands behind her Bookmarks and Candles table.</b>
    Brooke Collura stands behind her "Bookmarks and Candles" table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Sage Lauffenburger stands by his Valentine's Making Kits table.</b>
    Sage Lauffenburger stands by his "Valentine's Making Kits" table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Ayla Mancini stands at her Pure Essence table.</b>
    Ayla Mancini stands at her "Pure Essence" table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)