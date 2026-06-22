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Vernon FD hosts bagels & bites

Vernon. The Vernon Township Fire Dept. Auxiliary hosted a bagels & bites event that featured fishing on June 21.

Vernon /
| 22 Jun 2026 | 12:42
    <b>Mike Smith of Vernon is served his food.</b>
    Mike Smith of Vernon is served his food. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Paula Gay, Caitlin Taylor and Kristi Baldwin of the Auxiliary sit at a table.</b>
    Paula Gay, Caitlin Taylor and Kristi Baldwin of the Auxiliary sit at a table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Tanner and Robert Lau of Vernon fish.</b>
    Tanner and Robert Lau of Vernon fish. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)