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Vernon FD hosts bagels & bites
Vernon. The Vernon Township Fire Dept. Auxiliary hosted a bagels & bites event that featured fishing on June 21.
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 22 Jun 2026 | 12:42
Mike Smith of Vernon is served his food.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Paula Gay, Caitlin Taylor and Kristi Baldwin of the Auxiliary sit at a table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Tanner and Robert Lau of Vernon fish.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Vernon
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