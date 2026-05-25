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Vernon hosts Memorial Day parade
Vernon. Vernon Township hosted a Memorial Day parade in the rain on May 25.
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 25 May 2026 | 11:24
Irene, Vanessa and Adriana Valerio pose for a photo with Syliva Rodriguez and Andrea Cottrell. They all live in Vernon.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Miss Vernon Evelyn Bernard poses for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Members of Vernon Valley Karate Academy march in the parade.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Members of Vernon Little League march in the parade.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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