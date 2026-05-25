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Vernon hosts Memorial Day parade

Vernon. Vernon Township hosted a Memorial Day parade in the rain on May 25.

Vernon /
| 25 May 2026 | 11:24
    <b>Irene, Vanessa and Adriana Valerio pose for a photo with Syliva Rodriguez and Andrea Cottrell. They all live in Vernon.</b>
    Irene, Vanessa and Adriana Valerio pose for a photo with Syliva Rodriguez and Andrea Cottrell. They all live in Vernon. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Miss Vernon Evelyn Bernard poses for a photo.</b>
    Miss Vernon Evelyn Bernard poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Members of Vernon Valley Karate Academy march in the parade.</b>
    Members of Vernon Valley Karate Academy march in the parade. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Members of Vernon Little League march in the parade.</b>
    Members of Vernon Little League march in the parade. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)