Vernon hosts Menorah lighting

Vernon. Vernon Township lit the Menorah on Dec. 15 to commemorate the first day of Hanukkah.

Vernon
| 18 Dec 2025 | 03:27
    <b>Rabbi Mendel Dubov speaks in front of the Menorah.</b>
    <b>Yael and Staszek Skiba-Quittner of Vernon pose in front of the Menorah.</b>
