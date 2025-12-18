Home
Vernon hosts Menorah lighting
Vernon. Vernon Township lit the Menorah on Dec. 15 to commemorate the first day of Hanukkah.
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 18 Dec 2025 | 03:27
Rabbi Mendel Dubov speaks in front of the Menorah.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Yael and Staszek Skiba-Quittner of Vernon pose in front of the Menorah.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
