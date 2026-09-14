Vernon officer helps complete 9/11 memorial table

A Vernon police officer helped complete a local woman’s Sept. 11 memorial display with an unexpected gesture of kindness.

On Friday, Sept. 11, Daria Bonomini created a memorial table at Warwick Valley Olive Oil Co. on Railroad Avenue, Warwick, N.Y., where she works. The display included firefighter memorabilia belonging to her late husband, Ray, including his original helmet.

She also placed a book she had assembled documenting the events of Sept. 11 through email communications with her husband and daughter, both of whom have since died.

The shop’s owner, Diane Zimmerli, was with Bonomini during the Sept. 11 attacks. At the time, the two worked together for Zimmerli’s father at McNally Engineering in Oakland.

Bonomini said the memories of that day have remained with them.

She had gathered candles and other items for the memorial but was missing one thing: a police hat.

Unable to find one, she contacted the Vernon Police Dept. An officer searched for a hat, took down her name, phone number and address, and she did not expect to hear anything further.

Instead, an arrived at the shop in a police vehicle, dressed in uniform and wearing a police hat, which he handed to her. She said the gesture completed her memorial table and described it as a great honor.