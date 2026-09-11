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Vernon Township hosts 9/11 ceremony
Vernon. Vernon Township observed the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on Friday with a ceremony outside the Municipal Center.
maria kovic
Sussex County
/
| 11 Sep 2026 | 12:15
Sussex County Commissioner Alan Henderson gives a speeech while Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi looks on.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Former Mayor Howard Burrell speaks while current Mayor Anthony Rossi looks on.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Marcus DaBarbieri sang the national anthem.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi speaks at the 9/11 ceremony.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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