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Vernon Township hosts 9/11 ceremony

Vernon. Vernon Township observed the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on Friday with a ceremony outside the Municipal Center.

Sussex County /
| 11 Sep 2026 | 12:15
    <b>Sussex County Commissioner Alan Henderson gives a speeech while Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi looks on.</b>
    Sussex County Commissioner Alan Henderson gives a speeech while Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi looks on. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Former Mayor Howard Burrell speaks while current Mayor Anthony Rossi looks on.</b>
    Former Mayor Howard Burrell speaks while current Mayor Anthony Rossi looks on. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Marcus DaBarbieri sang the national anthem.</b>
    Marcus DaBarbieri sang the national anthem. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi speaks at the 9/11 ceremony.</b>
    Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi speaks at the 9/11 ceremony. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)