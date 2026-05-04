Amorosi powers Vernon softball past Sparta

Carly Amorosi went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, a walk, two RBIs and two runs, Riley Lazier was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Elizabeth Peek singled, walked and scored as the eighth-seeded Vernon High softball team earned a 5-2 victory over ninth-seeded Sparta in the second round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Vernon Township.

The Lady Vikings were scheduled to play at top-seeded Delaware Valley in the tri-county quarterfinal round on Wednesday, May 5, in Frenchtown.

Vernon took a 4-0 lead after four innings before Sparta scored twice in the top of the sixth.

Miranda Ebbinhausen scattered six hits and one walks while striking out five and also went 2-for-4. Hailey Hanshaw added two singles to aid the 10-hit attack.

Baseball

Matt Rugel pitched a five-hit shutout with five strikeouts and one walk, Tyler Dobrzynski went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, Chris Perrotta singled, walked, stole a base and drove in two runs and James Curry was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs to pace fourth-seeded Vernon to a 7-0 victory over 13th-seeded Voorhees in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday in Vernon Township.

Next up for the Vikings (9-4) is a quarterfinal round clash with 17th-seeded North Warren on Wednesday, May 6 at home.

Gavin Bruno added a walk and two runs and Brayden Cosenza walked and drive in a run for the Vikings, who have now won three straight and six of their last eight games.

Girls Lacrosse

Payton Wilson (two goals, one assist), Kaitlyn Hordych (one goal, one assist) and Emma Lally (one goal) led ninth-seeded Vernon, which bowed to top-seeded Sparta, 15-4, in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Friday, May 1, in Sparta.

In the opening round of the tournament on Tuesday, April 8, Vernon earned a 10-9 overtime decision over eighth-seeded Hackettstown in Hackettstown.

Lally, a junior midfielder, led the way with five goals, six draw controls and two ground balls with Callie Heykoop adding two goals and Wilson tallying a goal and two assists.

Goalie Molly Sokolewicz anchored the defense with five saves.

Boys Lacrosse

Vernon scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull out a 4-3 victory over Delaware Valley in a regular-season win on April 29 at home.

Nick Curry scored three times with goalie Adam Duba turning a solid effort with an 11-save performance for the Vikings.

Vernon (5-9) will play host to Hackettstown on Thursday, May 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Robert Burdzy (first singles), Johnny Pecca (second singles), Finn Brooks and Justin VonToussaint (first doubles) and Thomas Kimball and Caleb Rosa (second doubles) each won straight sets and David Velez (third singles) won by forfeit to guide Vernon to a 5-0 decision over Hopatcong on April 29 at home.

The Vikings (4-5) will play at Lenape Valley on Thursday, May 7, at 4 p.m.