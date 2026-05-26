High Point golf captains lead Wildcats through rebuilding season

Sometimes in sports an athlete can use a word or two of encouragement, not from a coach but rather from a teammate.

If a member of the High Point High School golf team needs a confidence booster, they can reach out to the coach and to the three senior captains-Conner Hemmer, Jacob Woods and Andrew Schuman–on the roster as well.

“I have known these young men for four years, each playing other sports (football and soccer),’’ High Point coach Bill Percey said. “These boys are not only leaders on the athletic fields, they represent the community.

“I am so proud of these three boys, they really took on an important role this season as we transition younger players into the lineup. Finally, they all understand the meaning of perseverance and grit. When things are not going in their favor, they find ways to build on positive learning lessons.’’

All three captains have certainly earned their accolades as student athletes.

“Jacob Woods is MVP for the 2026 Season, Athlete of the Week, 43 average (per nine Holes), Honorable Mention (Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Freedom Division),’’ Percey said. “Conner Hemmer has a 44 average and Andrew Schuman has a 46 average.’’

Percey also noted the scholastic achievements for the trio of captains.

“All three captains have done very well academically, earning themselves several academic scholarships from several community members,’’ Percey said. “These three young men were very patient all season long, especially with the younger players. They would spend some extra time on the driving range or putting green working with our younger kids.’’

Plenty of golfers contributed to the Wildcats’ memorable season.

“Trent Grau (senior) is a first-year player that played very well all season long helping us earn some quality wins,’’ Percey said. “Cassain Konzel is a freshman who came on strong at the beginning of the season averaging 43 for nine holes. Cass will be one of the main players for the next three years.

“Matthew Sprung (junior) is another first-year player that will be a big piece for next year’s team. Matt averaged 47 for nine holes. Emmit Meekins (junior) is one of the returning players from last year’s team that will have an impact for next season’s team. Emmit averaged 50 for nine holes.’’

It was a total team effort for the Wildcats this season.

“We had 23 players on the team this season and I was very pleased how each one of them progressed,’’ Percey said. “We were in rebuilding mode this year, so I am excited to see how our younger players come back next season ready to compete.

“We rolled out a new reading program called ‘Fore Fridays’. This program is designed for our players to go down to the elementary schools in our district, and read and do different activities with the younger students in the K-3rd grades. The four seniors did a great job with this initiative, and the kids were great. Our second event was the ‘Unified Golf Day’. We partnered with our Unified Track team and spent the day at the driving range and putting green and then we wrapped it all up heading over to Dairy Queen.’’