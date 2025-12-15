High Point swimmers gear up for competitive season

A swimming program filled with student athletes from local high schools is getting well prepared for all of the challenges that they will face in the lanes this winter season.

The High Point Wildcats (a tri-op team), under the watchful and caring eyes of co-head coaches Brooke Garrera and Sergio Rivas are scheduled to face Pope John on Saturday, Dec. 20 at the Sussex County YMCA.

Among the key returning swimmers for the team this year are Gianni Almonte (senior, Sussex Tech, 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Rylee Bambara (sophomore, High Point, 50 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley), Addison Cabrera (senior, High Point), 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley), Tucker Carlson (junior, High Point, 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Ryan Davis (junior, High Point, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke), Derek Flemming (sophomore, Wallkill Valley, 100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle), Mackenzie LaRue (senior, High Point, 100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley and 50 freestyle), Cara Masino (junior, Wallkill Valley), 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle), Josephine Nardini (senior, Wallkill Valley, 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle) and Faith Postma (senior, High Point, 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle).

Newcomers include Jack Geaney (freshman, High Point) and Sofia Kattner (freshman, Wallkill Valley).

Leadership could prove to be a key attribute for the team this season.

“Our captains are looked to as the main leaders of our team,’’ Garrera said. “This year, our captains are senior Elisabeth Crowell and junior Ryan Davis from High Point, and senior Audrey Newsome and sophomore Derek Flemming from Wallkill Valley.’’

There are admirable goals that are not only hoped to be reached, but are being worked hard toward being reached this season.

“I would like to see the team start to become more competitive this season,’’ Garrera said. “Since I began coaching, we have had great individual showings of swimmers and relays at both regular season and championship meets. I am hoping this can inspire the swimmers to bring this level of performance to our regular season meets.’’