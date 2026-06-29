Local college athletes continue to shine in spring sports

Sydney Grifone (Vernon High School) was a senior pitcher for the Fairleigh Dickinson University (Florham campus) softball team this spring season. Grifone appeared in 26 games and started in 13 of them for FDU. Grifone had a pitching record of 11-5 with 101 strikeouts (team leader) and a 2.44 earned run average.

The Devils posted an overall record of 23-14-1 with a mark of 9-3 on their home field and 10-4 in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC). FDU advanced to the MAC Freedom Tournament in Dallas, Pennsylvania were they toppled Stevens and were defeated by Lebanon Valley and Misericordia.

Dylan Bonser (Wallkill Valley High School) was a junior competitor in multiple events for the Monmouth University men’s outdoor track and field program this year. The Hawks placed third in the team scoring at the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Outdoor Championships held in Elon, North Carolina.

Mikayla Conklin (High Point High School) was a sophomore outfielder for the Fairleigh Dickinson University (Teaneck campus) softball team this year. Conklin started in all 50 games and had a .348 batting average. Conklin had 47 hits, including four doubles, two triples (team leader), 21 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

The Knights finished with 20 overall wins with 10 victories on their home field and 11 triumphs in the Northeast Conference.

Matt Sabato (High Point High School) was a sophomore pitcher and outfielder for the Kean University (Union) baseball program this year. The Cougars posted an overall record of 31-13-1 with a mark of 14-8 at home. In the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) they went 12-6. Kean lost, 3-2, in extra innings to William Paterson University in the NJAC Tournament held in Union. From there the Cougars competed in the NCAA Regional Tournament in Medford, Massachusetts where they defeated Mitchell College and Tufts University and lost to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges (twice).

Luca Vizzini (Vernon High School) was a freshman goalkeeper for the Kean University men’s lacrosse team this spring. Vizzini placed in three games and made three saves for Kean this year.

The Cougars finished with seven overall victories with two wins on their home field. They advanced to the Coastal Lacrosse Conference Tournament where they were defeated by the University of Mary Washington in a game held in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Caden Krzyzak (Vernon/Sussex County Tech) was a freshman middle blocker for the Kean University men’s volleyball program this past season. Krzyzak played in 27 matches and started in 20 of them for Kean with 115 kills and 167 points.

The Cougars tallied an overall record of 19-12 with a mark of 5-5 on their home court. In the Continental Volleyball Conference (CVC) they won three matches. Kean advanced to the CVC Tournament where they topped Marymont University and were defeated by Southern Virginia University.