Senior Night Out brings generations together

A first-time Senior Night Out event brought local seniors and youth baseball players together for an evening of community, food and baseball.

Organizers welcomed residents from The Sentinel of Port Jervis and seniors from the local community to attend an AAA All-Star Game featuring players ages 6 to 8. Guests were treated to dinner while enjoying the game and cheering on the young athletes who worked throughout the season to earn their all-star selections.

Organizers said the event was designed to give back to the community while creating meaningful connections between older adults and children.

Volunteer support for the event included A.J. Gonzalez, a coach from SUNY New Paltz, who assisted with music, player introductions and walk-up songs. He was joined by volunteers Jeremy Cummings and Corey Mokson.

Food service was coordinated by Tom Cummings, with assistance from Thomas Cummings in the concession stand.

Organizers said they hope the success of the inaugural event will lead to similar opportunities that bring together multiple generations while supporting local youth sports.