x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Vernon celebrates girls in sports

Vernon. Vernon Township High School celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day with the Wallkill Valley Rangers, while senior Juliette Miller represented Vernon at the annual NJSIAA National Girls and Women in Sports event at Rutgers University.

Vernon /
| 12 Feb 2026 | 01:24
    <b>Vernon and Wallkill Valley celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day.</b>
    Vernon and Wallkill Valley celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day. ( Photo: Bill Foley)
    <b>Senior Juliette Miller represented Vernon at the Annual NJSIAA National Girls and Women in Sports event held at Rutgers University.</b>
    Senior Juliette Miller represented Vernon at the Annual NJSIAA National Girls and Women in Sports event held at Rutgers University. ( Photo: Bill Foley)