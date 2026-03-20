Vernon linebacker earns NJFCA Super 100 honors

Gavin Wilczewski, a linebacker at Vernon Township High School, has been named to the New Jersey Football Coaches Association Super 100 Team, recognizing him as one of the top 100 high school football players in the state.

Wilczewski finished the 2025 season with 15 sacks in nine games, ranking fifth in New Jersey and first in both the Super Football Conference and North Jersey, according to school officials.

He also set two Vernon program records: the single-season sack mark with 15 and the career sack record with 21.

His postseason honors included first-team all-league, first-team all-area, first-team all-county, honorable mention all-state and selection to the NJFCA Super 100 Team. He plans to continue his football career at Sussex County Community College.

The Vikings rebounded from an opening-game loss to win three straight road games during the season, a stretch highlighted by a 35-28 win over High Point Regional High School, which entered the matchup with a 5-0 record.

School officials said younger players also played key roles, with several juniors and sophomores stepping into starting positions. The junior varsity team finished undefeated, led by Pat Naughton and Adam Jackson.

Head coach Joseph Down credited Wilczewski’s offseason preparation for his success.

“Gavin’s success extends far beyond the football field. He demonstrated a tremendous work ethic during the offseason, especially in the weight room, where he worked hard to become bigger, stronger, and faster. His success on the field was a direct reflection of the effort he put in during the offseason.”

Wilczewski reflected on his four years in the program and the recognition he received.

“I cannot thank the players and coaches I have played with over the past four years at Vernon Township High School enough. There is nothing better than playing for your hometown and alongside the boys you have grown up with your entire life. There is something special about the Vernon football program, and I cannot believe how fast it all went by. I am incredibly honored to receive these postseason awards.”