Contino, Ooms will step up for Vernon

Many of us agree that there are too many difficult issues in our country today. Our nation’s growing problems — taxes, rising inflation, and a lack of civility — are overwhelming.

However, each vote at the local level has a massive impact. We must pay attention to local issues and cast an informed vote on November 4.

If you are frustrated with most politicians, hoping and praying that good people with intelligence, compassion, and integrity will finally step up to lead Vernon Township, you can confidently vote for the following council candidates:

Carl Contino and Sandy Ooms.

I’ve known Carl Contino for the last 10 of his 26 years as a co-worker. Carl is one of the brightest, most articulate, and most capable people I’ve met in my 6 decades. He has the social and diplomatic skills of a much older person, but can connect with the young people we really need to include in our local governance.

As a Vernon homeowner, a public servant teaching in Paterson, and a Vernon School Board member, Carl knows how to be a leader. He regularly has to negotiate, balance a budget, debate difficult issues with decorum, and deal with vastly different ideas and opinions. He will bring character, self-discipline, integrity and compassionate thoughtfulness to the Vernon Town Council.

Sandra Ooms is dedicated and intelligent. As a public health nurse working in disadvantaged communities, she has the compassion, experience and perspective that is often lacking in politics — especially Vernon’s council. Her record as a fighter for lower taxes and transparent government is exactly what Vernon needs.

These candidates don’t concern themselves with “the party line.” They always do what they know is best for our town.

We need the energy, honesty, independence, experience and intellect that Carl Contino and Sandra Ooms will bring to Vernon’s Town Council.

Thank you,

Emilie Dupont

Vernon Township