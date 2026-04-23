Whose Military is a question for you and me,

The answer is the future of our Democracy.

Will our severely polarized society,

Bleed into our Armed Forces with anomaly.

Military Code prohibits an “illegal act”,

But in the eyes of our soldiers what is a fact?

Our political discord creates this ethical dilemma,

Forcing our defenders to question their agenda.

The Civil War fractured our Military,

“Patriot” choices severing our Society.

Prudent civilian moral control of our Armed Forces,

Respects soldiers’ lives and our humanity enforces.

The warfare orders followed by our Military,

Will determine the Rule of Law for our Democracy.

George Kibildis

Sparta