Sussex Middle School students perform in All-State Junior Honors Chorus

Four Sussex Middle School students performed at the NJ All-State Junior Honors Chorus Concert on May 2, representing the Sussex Wantage Regional School District at the state level.

Mia Molina, Aerabella Coursen-Budd, Ayla Mancini and Rama Alkiswani were selected to participate in the prestigious ensemble, showcasing their vocal talent among top student musicians from across New Jersey.

The chorus is directed by Teresa Westling, who praised the students for their dedication and achievement.

“I am incredibly proud of their dedication, musicianship, and the honor they have brought to our school community,” Westling said. “It is a privilege to teach and inspire such fantastic musicians.”

School officials said the students’ participation reflects both their individual commitment and the strength of the district’s music program.