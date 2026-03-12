Daniel Maurice Bleyhl, 80, of Trask Lane, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 5, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. He was recently predeceased by his beloved wife of 56 years, Cheryl Anne (Hensen) Bleyhl, who passed away on Sept. 20, 2025.

He is survived by his son, Michael Bleyhl of Uxbridge and his companion, Courtney Grady; his daughter, Jessica Quigley and her husband, Mark, of Wantage, N.J.; his cherished granddaughter, Madeleine Rose Bleyhl; and two siblings, Thomas Bleyhl and his wife, Toshiko, of Mayes Landing, N.J., and Suzanne Stagg and her husband, John, of Bailey, Colo. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many great friends.

Born in Manhattan, N.Y., on June 18, 1945, he was the son of the late Thomas F. and Mildred (Calamari) Bleyhl. He grew up in Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J., and was educated at Bergen County Technical High School, where he trained as a machinist. Daniel was a proud American who served his country in the United States Air Force as a Sergeant during the Vietnam War.

After their marriage, Daniel and Cheryl built a home in Wantage, N.J., where they raised their family. Dan and Cheryl were active in 4-H raising sheep on their small farm. Dan served for several years as an Executive Director of Livestock for the Sussex County Farm and Horse show. They later lived in Ohio for several years. Mr. Bleyhl began his career as a machinist, specializing in machinery used to manufacture and package ice cream sandwiches. A highly skilled master machinist, he later owned and operated M&D Munitions in Long Island for several years, and held several mechanical patents. Known for his ingenuity, he had a remarkable ability to solve complex mechanical problems and took great pride in sharing his knowledge with others. Following his retirement in 2011, he and Cheryl moved to Douglas, Mass. For the past four years, he had been living with his son, Michael.

Mr. Bleyhl had a passion for shooting sports and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed gunsmithing and achieved notable success in competition as a member of the Maspenock .22 Precision Pistol team winning state championships in 2016 and 2017. In addition to shooting sports, he enjoyed fishing and sharing good bourbon with friends.

Daniel was known for his loyalty, authenticity, and strong sense of integrity. He always stood by his word. Above all, he cherished his family and treasured the time he spent with them.

His Funeral Service with full military honors will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge. Calling hours will be held prior to his service from 3:30-5:30 p.m.. A burial will take place at a future date in Clove Cemetery in Wantage, N.J., where he will join his wife. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan’s memory may be made to The VA, Mental Health https://theheadstrongproject.org for veterans.