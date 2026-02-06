David Thetge

David L. Thetge, age 68, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. Born in Paterson to the late Lawrence and Dolores (Hellar) Thetge, David lived in the Lake Mohawk section of Sparta for many years and lived in the shore area before moving to Wantage in June 2023. David had been employed as a computer engineer working for several companies by contract. He was a member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church in Hardyston, a member of St. Jude’s Senior Group, and was active in the activities at Clove Hill Manor. He never liked to be idle and always kept busy. Besides his parents, David was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Lorene, in 2023. He is survived by his son, Tom Breen and his wife Sue; his daughters, Gail Thoma and her husband Dave and Sharon Breen; his brother, Lawrence Thetge, his wife Maria, and their children Kristen, Erica, and Stephanie of Ohio; his grandchildren, Christopher Breen and his wife Jessica, David Thoma, Jr. and his wife, Karen, Jonathan Breen, Alyssa Thoma, Matthew Breen, Amber and her husband, Victor, Dexter Thoma, Dale Thoma, Devyn Thoma, Jesse Fulbright, and Jackie and her husband Ryan; his great grandchildren, Kate Thoma, Aaliyah Thoma, Jayce Thoma, Jayden Thoma, Nora Breen, Kennedy Thoma, Kami Thoma, Kylee, Ryan, Jr., and Amelia Breen; his great great grandson, Weston Thoma and Ava Thoma; and his significant other, Jane Olsen. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com