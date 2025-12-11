Edward Conrad, age 61, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at his residence. Born in Elizabeth to the late Ashley “Ace” W. Conrad and Joyce Ellen (Kosten) Conrad, Eddie grew up in Elizabeth before moving to Sussex County in 1999. He attended Lincoln Tech and enjoyed hot rod cars and cooking. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Daniel Sloan Conrad on Sept. 21, 2019 and his brother, Michael Conrad on Jan. 13, 1999. Eddie is survived by his brothers, Bobby Conrad of Wantage and David Conrad and his wife, Connie, of Colonia; his nephew and niece, Michael and Paige; and his former wife, Kara Worrell of Jacksonville, Florida. Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends paid their respects to the family prior to the service from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com