Lawrence R. Mathews, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 at Newton Medical Center. Born in Dover, Larry has been a lifelong resident of Sussex County. He was the owner and operator of Tri-State Restoration in Sussex and was known for being able to restore houses. Larry had a passion for cars and enjoyed spending his time building and working on engines. He also loved to bowl and go fishing. Larry was known for his quick wit, perfectly timed one-liners, and the ability to make everyone laugh. He was truly one of the funniest people someone could be around. He was predeceased by his father, Leslie Mathews, Jr.; his maternal grandparents, William F. Holly and Francesca B. Holly; and his paternal grandparents, Leslie R. Mathews, Sr. and Carolyn Mathews. Larry is survived by his best friend and canine pal, Schultz; his mother, Sharon (Holly) Mathews; his siblings, Linda, Deborah, Richard, and Steven; his longtime girlfriend, Gina Mattarzo and her daughter, Kayla; his nieces and nephews, Jamie, Billy, Shawn, Ryan, Tyler, and Raven; his great grand nieces and nephews, Alexander, Mason, Lily, and Bearon; and many cousins and extended family. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Lawrence’s memory to Puppy Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1516, Celina, TX 75009. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com