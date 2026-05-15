Peter Charles Thiessen, age 86, of Wantage, entered peacefully into the presence of his Lord andSavior on May 11, 2026.

Born on Sept. 25, 1939, in Paterson, Peter lived a life marked by steadfast faith, diligent work, devotion to family, and humble service to others. He faithfully served in the New Jersey National Guard and spent many years working in the textile industry while also building and operating his own family business, Thiessen Greenhouses. In retirement, he continued working at Franklin Sussex Auto Mall.

Peter was a devoted member of Sussex Christian Reformed Church, where he served the Lord and his church family in many capacities throughout the years. He also faithfully served on the board of Sussex Christian School, reflecting his deep commitment to Christian education and to passing on a legacy of faith to future generations.

Above all else, Peter treasured his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jean (Hanntz) Thiessen; his children: Janet McAuliffe and her husband Brian, Ted Thiessen and hiswife Dawn, Faith VanAlthuis and her husband George, Eric Thiessen and his wife Lisa, and Roy Thiessen and his wife Laura. He was also blessed with 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, each of whom brought him great joy. He is also survived by his siblings, Margaret Kuiken, Lorraine Hagedoorn, and Gerry Thiessen.

He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Amanda (Demianych) Thiessen; and his siblings, Thomas Thiessen, Lester Thiessen, and Abel Thiessen.

Peter will be remembered for his quiet strength, faithful spirit, servant’s heart, and enduring trust in God. His life was a testimony to the words of Scripture: “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Though deeply missed by those who love him, his family rejoices in the assurance that he is now at peace in the presence of Christ.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” — Psalm 116:15Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2026, at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church, 49 Unionville Ave, Sussex, NJ. A memorial service will be held at church on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Thru The Valley (749 County Route 565,Augusta, NJ 07822), Veritas Christian Academy (385 Houses Corner Road, Sparta, NJ 07871), or Sussex Christian School (51 Unionville Ave, Sussex, NJ 07461). Arrangements are under the care of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com