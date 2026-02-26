Wantage home is nature’s best

This spacious and classic colonial boasts three bedrooms and two full baths and is set on nearly five pastural acres.

You’ll enjoy the airy and bright floor plan with an ample living room with a cozy wood burning stove leading into an inviting dining room with both rooms having nine foot ceilings.

The oversized galley kitchen shines with a breakfast bar, trash compactor and all appliances included.

Peace of mind upgrades include a new roof in 2019 and a new furnace in 2020.

Outside, the expansive deck has a Sunsetter awning and the side yard is fenced.

An oversized 24x24 two car detached garage and a 20x10 shed will satisfy your storage needs and maybe enhance a hobby or two.

With low taxes and a beautiful location, your new Wantage home awaits.