Vernon Township High School sends off Class of 2026

Vernon Township High School celebrated the Class of 2026 during its 50th commencement ceremony on June 26, marking a milestone year for the school while honoring graduating seniors for their accomplishments and future plans.

Family members, friends, faculty, staff, Board of Education members and community supporters gathered as students received diplomas and were officially recognized as Vernon Township High School alumni.

The ceremony opened with a performance by the Vernon Township High School Band, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.

Principal Lindsay LeDuc Young delivered the commencement address, reflecting on her connection to the graduating class and encouraging students to remain present in their daily lives.

“You are the first class I had the privilege of watching from the very first day to the very last one,” Young said. “Don’t sprint through your life. Walk it, feel it, be present in it.”

The ceremony recognized Valedictorian Elizabeth Peek and Salutatorian Uriah Sacdalan, who each received medals for academic achievement.

Sacdalan spoke about community and belonging, while Class President Luka Savytskyy reflected on shared experiences, including navigating education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valedictorian Peek encouraged classmates to recognize their personal value and accomplishments as they move forward.

Superintendent Eveny De Mendez also addressed graduates, encouraging them to embrace both expected and unexpected life experiences as opportunities for growth.

Graduates Joseph Mancini and Zyon Taylor were also recognized for their commitment to military service.

The ceremony included a performance of the Vernon Township High School Alma Mater and remarks from Board of Education President Jennifer Pellet, who congratulated the graduating class and celebrated their achievements.

District officials said the Class of 2026 represents a diverse group of students prepared to make contributions in their communities and beyond.