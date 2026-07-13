Area athletes contribute to successful college spring sports seasons

Tori Grifone (Vernon High School) was a graduate pitcher for the Providence College (Rhode Island) softball team this spring season. Grifone appeared in 19 games and started in eight of them with a 4.11 ERA. Grifone had five victories 40 strikeouts. Grifone had a .250 batting average for Providence.

The Friars collected an overall record of 29-20 with a mark of 18-2 at home and 18-6 in the Big East Conference. Providence advanced to the Big East Softball Championship Tournament where they were defeated by Butler and Creighton in games held in Rosemont, Ill. Grifone is listed as a Health Policy and Management major.

Rob Nathan (Vernon High School) was a junior right handed pitcher for the William Paterson University (Rutherford) baseball team this year. Nathan appeared in 11 games and started in 10 of them for William Paterson. He had two wins on the mound and struck out 45 batters (team leader).

The Pioneers posted 17 overall wins with a mark of 9-8 on their home field and seven victories in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). WPU advanced to the NJAC Tournament where they toppled Kean University and Montclair State University and were defeated by Rowan University (twice). Nathan is listed as a major in History and Communication.

Michael Romanelli (Vernon High School) was a senior member of the William Paterson University men’s golf team. The Pioneers placed fourth in the team scoring at the Kean University Cougar Invitational Galloping Hill Golf Course Kenilworth. Romanelli is listed as an Elementary Education and Liberal Studies major.

Brendan Percey (High Point High School) was a sophomore for the King’s College (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.) men’s golf team this spring season. Percey placed 13th at the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Freedom Championships held at Iron Valley Golf Club in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

The Monarchs finished in a tie for fifth place at the MAC Freedom Championships. Percey is listed as a Marketing major.

Jack Veith (Wallkill Valley High School) was a sophomore pitcher and outfielder for the Wilkes University (Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania) baseball program this past season. Veith played in 20 games and started in five of them with three hits, including a double, two RBIs and six runs scored for Wilkes.

The Colonels had an overall record of 24-18 with a mark 11-10 on their home field and 18-6 in the Landmark Conference. They advanced to the Landmark Conference Tournament and were defeated by Drew University and Elizabethtown College.