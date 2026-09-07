High Point girls soccer off to 3-0 start

Supporters of the High Point girls soccer team couldn’t have envisioned a better start to the 2026 campaign.

On Saturday morning, the Lady Wildcats improved to 3-0 this season as it defeated Parsippany, 2-0, in Parsippany.

Broghan Lynch had a goal and an assist and McKayla Dippel also registered as Natalia Thornton earned her third shutout of the season with a four-save performance.

In its season-opening 6-0 victory over North Warren on Sept. 2 in Blairstown, the Lady Wildcats received two goals from Juliette Matti and single strikes from Kenley Pierson, Cassandra Wyble, Addison Yanoff and Dippel.

Reese Dunkerley added two assists while Thornton anchored the defense with three saves.

Thornton, a senior, then turned in a 10-save effort as High Point blanked Hopatcong, 2-0, on Sept. 3 at home.

After a scoreless first half, Matti scored of a feed from Lilly Emma and then assisted on Yanoff’s goal after the break.

High Point will play at Kittatinny on Thursday, Sept. 10 before traveling to play at Hackettstown on Monday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Tyler Emma, Dylan Jenkins and Ilia Jijuridze each scored in the first half and Emmit Meekins made five saves to lead High Point to a 3-1 victory over Kittatinny on Saturday afternoon at home.

Colin Hamilton assisted two goals as the Wildcats improved to 2-0 this season.

In its season-opener on Sept. 2 at home, High Point edged North Warren, 3-2, at home. Jijuridze scored twice in the second half.

August Konzel had a first-half goal from a feed from Hamilton for the Wildcats, who received 10 saves from Meekins.

The Wildcats are slated to play host to Dover on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. before playing at Vernon on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Lily Glanville (first singles), Brooke S. Wagner (second singles), Rachael McKenna (third singles), Juste Survila and Shannon Ganley (first doubles) and Mackenzie Zollinger and Samantha Dickey (second doubles) each won their respective flights to pace High Point to a 5-0 victory over Hopatcong on Thursday, Sept. 3, in Wantage Township.

The Lady Wildcats (1-2) were slated to host to Wallkill Valley on Monday, Sept. 14, at 3:30 p.m. before playing at Sussex Tech on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Victoria Meyers collected a match-high 17 assists along with one service point and one ace but High Point dropped a hard-fought 25-19, 23-25, 25-11 decision to Morristown-Beard in its season-opener on Thursday, Sept. 3 in Morristown.

High Point was also led by Karly Lockburner (nine kills, one block, one dig, one service point, one ace), Meadow Andersen (two service points, two aces), Kayleigh Ganley (one service point), Marley Miller (eight kills, five digs, five service points) and Kameryn Simionidis (two service points).

The Lady Wildcats (0-1) will host to Vernon on Friday, Sept. 11 at 3:45 p.m. before welcoming Morris Catholic on Monday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.