High Point, Vernon teams post wins in soccer and field hockey

Addison Yanoff scored twice and Juliette Matti and Layla Marrero each added a goal as the High Point girls soccer team earned its fourth straight victory - a 4-0 decision over North Warren on Saturday afternoon in Sussex.

Sarah Handerger added two assists and Cassandra Wyble also aided a goal. Natalia Thornton halted the only shot she faced to earn her eighth shutout this fall.

The Lady Wildcats (10-1) were seeded third for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and were scheduled to play host to 15th-seeded Kittatinny in a second round game on Tuesday, Oct. 6. If High Point prevails, it would host a quarterfinal round contest on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Yanoff now leads her team in scoring with seven goals and two assists with Matti totaling six goals and three assists and McKayla Dippel adding five goals and two assists.

High Point Field Hockey

In a balanced attack, Madison Wilson, Lila Strehl, Victoria Burns, Meadow Davis and Abigail Amick each scored as the Lady Wildcats earned a 5-0 decision over Wallkill Valley on Monday, Sept. 28, in Hamburg.

Alex Amick made four saves to record her fifth shutout this season.

High Point is now 6-5 overall and 3-1 in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference, will host North Warren on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m.

High Point Boys Soccer

August Konzel scored a second-half goal off a pass from Max Ricciardi and Emmit Meekins made eight saves as High Point salvaged a 1-1 tie against North Warren on Thursday, Oct. 1 in Blairstown.

High Point (5-5-1) was seeded fifth for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and will play host to 17th-seeded Kittatinny in a second round game on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Vernon Boys Soccer

Thomas Obrotka assisted Drew Mountain’s first half goal as 14th-seeded Vernon took a one-goal lead before 15th-seeded Warren Hills scored twice to earn a 2-1 victory in a Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament first round game on Saturday afternoon in Vernon Township.

Evan Oldham made five saves in defeat for Vernon (2-10), which will host Sparta on Monday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m.

Vernon Girls Soccer

The Lady Vikings were seeded first for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament and received a bye into the quarterfinal round. Vernon will play either eighth-seeded Lenape Valley or ninth-seeded Delaware Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Vernon (8-3) has been led offensively by Emma Heinzinger (19 goals, four assists), Alexia Rodriguez (four goals, four assists) and Makayla Van Blarcom (four goals, two assists) with goalie Grace Faucette recording five shutouts.

Vernon Field Hockey

Vernon ran its winning streak to four straight with a 5-3 victory over Mount Olive on Friday afternoon in Mount Olive.

Madigan Van Blarcom led the way with four goals with Kalli Patalita added a goal and Samantha Janus tallied two assists. Alexis Inoa (seven saves) and Azaylie Rodriguez (one save) anchored the defense.

The Lady Vikings (9-2-1) will play host to Kittatinny on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. and Summit on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m.