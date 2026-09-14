Vernon field hockey extends unbeaten streak to three games

Alexis Inoa made three saves to post her fourth shutout this season as the Vernon High field hockey team earned a scoreless tie with Pompton Lakes on Friday afternoon in Pompton lakes.

With the 0-0 deadlock, Vernon ran its unbeaten streak to three straight in improving to 3-1-1 under head coach Kieran Killeen.

In its other game last week on Sept. 9, Vernon shutout Newton, 5-0, on the road led by Samantha Janus, who collected three goals and an assist.

Grace Cosenza added two goals and Madigan Van Blarcom tallied three assists. Inoa blanked Newton with four saves.

Vernon, which was 12-6-2 a year ago, has been led offensively by Janus (four goals, two assists), Cosenza (three goals, one assist), Van Blarcom (two goals, three assists) and Alincia Hintzen (one assist).

Inoa has made 21 saves and allowed just two goals in a 2-1 loss at Mountain Lakes on Sept. 2

The Lady Vikings, who lead the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference with a 2-0 record, are scheduled to play host to Boonton on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Caden Gibson scored twice and Evan Oldham made four saves but the Vikings dropped their third straight one-goal decision in suffering a 3-2 loss to High Point on Saturday morning in Vernon Township.

On Sept. 10, Vernon held a one-goal lead at the half before surrendering two after the break to Jefferson, which claimed a 2-1 victory in Vernon Township.

Oldham made two saves in the setback.

Vernon (0-4) will play at Morris Tech on Friday, Sept. 18, in Denville at 4 p.m. before playing at Kittatinny on Monday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Emma Heinzinger had two goals and an assist, Makayla Van Blarcom also scored twice, Alexia Rodriguez added a goal and an assist and Kayli O’Rourke also scored as Vernon shutout Hackettstown on Thursday, Sept. 10 in Hackettstown.

Emma Lally assisted two goals and Kaya Bressler also had an assist while goalie Grace Faucette made four saves to post her first season of the season.

The Lady Vikings then improved to 3-0 this season with a 6-1 victory at Mount Olive on Saturday afternoon.

Vernon, which has outscored its opponents, 15-2, will play at Kittatinny on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Sierra Wagner (first singles), Karina Czerhoniak (second singles), Hannah Burrafato (third singles), Mackenzie Gass and Bella Knarr (first doubles) and Madeline McCabe and Brielle Coesfeld (second doubles) each won their respective flights in straight sets to fuel a 5-0 victory over Wallkill Valley on Thursday, Sept. 10 at home.

Vernon, now 3-2, will play host to University on Friday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m. before playing at Lenape Valley on Monday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Vernon remained undefeated this season with a dominant 25-12, 25-7 decision over High Point on Friday afternoon in Wantage.

The Lady Vikings (4-0) were paced by Emma Casper (10 assists, four digs, one ace), Dominica Sierpinski (nine kills, six aces, one assist), Taylor Austin (two kills, one block), Haley Gros (two kills, one block, one assist, one ace), Kyleigh Doyle (seven digs, one ace), Riley Lazier (one assist), Leah Glading (five digs, one ace), Kaitlyn Van Blarcom (eight digs, four kills, two aces) and Ava Drupka (one kill).

Vernon will play host to Hackettstown on Friday, Sept. 18, at 4:30 p.m.