Vernon girls 4x100 relay breaks records

The Vernon Township High School girls track & field team delivered a record-breaking performance May 15, setting new Sussex County and meet records in the N1, Group 2 4x100-meter relay.

The relay team of Monica Curry, Isabella Kuzicki, Samantha Janus and Sophia Haw posted the historic time in front of a home crowd, cementing a milestone achievement for the program.

Coaches said expectations were high throughout the season after returning athletes had already broken the school record earlier in the year, including at the Ahearn Invitational in Warwick on May 5.

Preparation for the relay focused on handoffs and chemistry, with athletes also competing in multiple events throughout the season.

“I was honestly shocked,” Monica Curry said. “I had no idea it was even in reach.”

Isabella Kuzicki said the moment was especially meaningful competing in front of a home crowd, adding that the team was energized by family, friends and teammates in attendance.

Samantha Janus said the group was not aware they were close to record-breaking times during the race.

Sophia Haw said the team’s goal was to defend its top seed and run near its previous best time before realizing they had set new records.

With the postseason underway, the relay team has positioned itself as one of the top sprint groups in program and county history.