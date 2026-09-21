High Point soccer teams, field hockey and volleyball post wins

Ilia Jijuridzes connected for four goals and an assist, August Konzel added two goals and two assists and Colin Hamilton also scored twice as the High Point boys soccer team rolled to an 8-0 victory over Morris Catholic on Saturday morning in Denville.

The goalie tandem of Emmit Meekins and Maksim Sapsai each made three saves to record the shutout for the Wildcats.

Jijuridzes, a senior forward, now has nine goals and an assist this fall with Konzel, a junior totaling four goals and three assists. Hamilton, a sophomore, owns three goals and three assists this season.

High Point, now 5-3, will play at North Warren on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. before playing at Dover on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

After suffering its first loss of the season, High Point bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Lenape valley on Saturday at home.

Addison Yanoff scored unassisted in the first half and Natalia Thornton made seven saves to post her sixth shutout this season.

The Lady Wildcats had run their first six games this fall before bowing to Vernon, 4-2, at home on Sept. 16.

McKayla Dippel leads the team in scoring with five goals and two assists with Yanoff (four goals, one assist) and Juliette Matti (four goals, three assists) right behind.

High Point (7-1) is slated to host North Warren on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. before welcoming Kittatinny on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Meadow Davis struck for two goals, Victoria Burns added a score and Madison Wilson had two assists to steer High Point to a 3-0 victory over Union on Saturday, Sept. 19 at home.

The Lady Wildcats had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 1-0 loss at Parsippany on Sept. 17 at home.

High Point (5-2) will host Jefferson on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. before playing at Wallkill Valley on Monday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Victoria Meyers collected 18 assists, six service points, two kills, two digs and two aces, Karly Lockburner added 11 kills, three blocks, two digs, two aces and one assist and Kayleigh Ganley totaled three blocks, three aces, three assists, one kill, one dig and one service point as High Point rallied for its first victory of the season - a 20-25, 25-21, 25-9 decision - over Parsippany on Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Parsippany.

The Lady Wildcats (1-4) were also aided by Journey lain (two digs), Marley Miller (six kills, six digs, three aces, two assists), Kendall Scerbo (three digs), Kameryn Simionidis (two kills, two aces, one dig, one service point), Skye Silverthorne (five digs, three kills, one service point, one ace) and McKaela Xirouchakis (three digs).

High Point will play host to Dover on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 4:15 p.m. and Morristown-Beard on Monday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m.